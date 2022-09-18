Parineeti Chopra dazzles in multi-coloured bodycon dress, netizens call her 'lovely pari'

Parineeti Chopra raises the style quotient in a multi-coloured bodycon dress from her latest photoshoot in Singapore.
Parineeti Chopra was named the ADEX (Asia Dive Expo) Sustainable Ocean Ambassador for India at an annual trade event in Singapore for her continuous efforts to clean up the oceans. The actress, who herself has been a diver for nine years, wrote that she will collaborate with the diving community to find solutions and work toward bettering ocean health. (All images: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
1. Parineeti Chopra's caption
Parineeti Chopra captioned her glamorous photos in a bodycon dress, "Ocean Ambassador, but make it fashion. (that makes no sense GenZ please give me lessons)."
2. Parineeti Chopra's commitment to saving the oceans
A certified scuba diving instructor, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress has become a 'diver with a cause' and uses her social media presence to highlight ocean sustainability.
3. Parineeti Chopra participated in beach clean-up drive
Cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti was spotted cleaning up the Juhu beach, along with Anupam Kher, after the recent Ganpati visarjan festivities in the city.
4. Parineeti Chopra's fans shower her with love
Parineeti Chopra's fans and well-wishers poured in their love for the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress as they called her 'Lovely pari' in the comments section.
5. Parineeti Chopra's next film Uunchai
Parineeti will be seen next in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. The film releases on November 11.
6. Parineeti Chopra backed out of Animal
Due to her scheduling conflicts with yet unannounced project with Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti left Ranbir Kapoor's crime thriller Animal and Rashmika Mandanna took her place.