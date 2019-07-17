Parineeti Chopra gives thumbs up to Arjun Kapoor's old-age photo in the most savage way possible

It was only a few days back that the bottle cap challenge fever had hit B-Town. While most celebrities were still leaving us impressed with the way they took up the challenge, the youth of Bollywood has taken up another challenge. Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone were already part of the challenge, and it has only expanded to other younger lot.

Varun Dhawan recently shared photos of him being fit even in old-age. After him, good friend Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of his face in old-age. He converted himself into this with the Face App. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "Old age hit me like .."

The Namaste England actor received many comments. His sister Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, could only manage to write 'omg'. Meanwhile Arjun's frenemy from the industry Parineeti Chopra had the most savage response for the actor. She wrote 'better', leaving us in splits.

See Arjun's post and Parineeti's comment here:

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have a long association in Bollywood. The actors made their Bollywood debut together. Their first YRF film Ishaqzaade was much-appreciated among the public. They worked together in Namaste England in 2018. The two are set to be seen yet again in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.