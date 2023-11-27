Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Parambrata Chattopadhyay confirms his wedding with Piya Chakraborty by sharing adorable pics on social media.

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who is best known for films like Bulbul, Kahaani, and more, has confirmed his wedding with Piya Chakraborty through an Instagram post. The actor shared several pics from their private wedding ceremony.

On Monday, Parambrata Chattopadhyay shared several pics from his private wedding ceremony with Priya Chakraborty on Instagram. In the first photo, Piya was seen writing something while Parambrata looked at her smiling. In the second picture, both of them flaunted their million-dollar smile to pose for the camera.

While in the third picture, the newlywed couple could be seen sitting next to each other, holding hands and smiling at the camera. Parambrata wore a rust-colored kurta, green jacket, and cream-colored pajama, while Priya was seen in a red and white saree and blouse. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…' This is it. @piya_chakraborty.”

A number of Bollywood celebs also reacted to the pictures and congratulated the newlywed couple. Raima Sen and Subhashree Ganguly wrote, "Congratulations." Sayani Gupta wished, "Congratulations. To love, life & peace!" Mimi Chakraborty commented, "Congratulations to both of you." Konkona Sensharma wrote, "Beautiful."

Parambrata made his Bollywood debut alongside Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Kahaani. The film was a huge hit. Some of his other popular works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Sold, Kadambari, Anukul, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Dwitiyo Purush, Bulbbul and Doctor Bakshi.

The actor was recently seen in the web series P.I. Meena. The series also starred Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the series is available to watch on Prime Video.