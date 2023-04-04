Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol for stunning photos after getting brutally trolled for refusing to pose with her

Nysa Devgan-Kajol

Kajol and Nysa Devgan recently attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) Gala event where Nysa Devgan was trolled by netizens for her attitude while posing at the entrance. Nysa Devgan declined to stop for long with mother Kajol for photos and netizens trolled her for forgetting Indian values and culture.

READ | Meet Rhythm Chanana, 'Delhi Metro girl' who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in train

Now, Kajol has shut the trolls up and shared, on Tuesday, several photos with her daughter Nysa Devgan on Instagram. She captioned the photo saying, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Check out the viral photos here

Kajol and Nysa Devgan were spotted wearing similar ivory and silver-hued outfits. While Kajol looked graceful in a floor-length anarkali-style gown, Nysa Devgan stole the show in a stunning silver gown with cut-out elements on the waist and a plunging V-neckline.

Both Kajol and Nysa Devgan's ivory and silver dresses were designed by master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

READ | UIDAI update: What is Aadhaar-Based Payment System? Know step-by-step process to withdraw money through Aadhaar card

Netizens also commented on the photos of Kajol and Nysa Devgan and showered them with praises. One user commented, "Beautiful mom & her gorgeous daughter," while another commented, "Mini Ajay Devgn and you."

The second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) Gala event was held at Mumbai’s BKC with pomp and show. Several celebrities from India and other parts of the world attended the event. Some big names who were present at NMACC on Saturday were Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan and others.