Meet Rhythm Chanana, 'Delhi Metro girl' who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in train

Rhythm Chanana is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. Rhythm Chanana said that she comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

Photo via Rhythm Chanana's Instagram

For the past few days, a girl has been taking social media by storm with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified woman wearing a short dress that has been dubbed "Delhi Metro Girl" have gone viral and ignited a spirited internet discussion. 

The heated discussion on the ‘Delhi metro girl’ went viral on the internet which led us to her real Instagram account and information about her life. Twitter also discovered the girl's Instagram handle '@prettypastry11112222'. Her real name is Rhythm Chanana. 

Rhythm Chanana is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. As per her interview with Aaj Tak, Rhythm Chanana said that she comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family. 

The clothes that she chose to wear in the Delhi Metro, Rhythm Chanana's Instagram page is also full of hot and bold pictures in revealing outfits.

Rhythm Chanana also said that she is not influenced by Urfi Javed (Uorfi) but believes in wearing clothes of her own choice. Rhythm Chanana also took to the internet to confirm that the pictures which are viral are her only. 

The interesting thing is that initially, Rhythm Chanana used to put all her photos on Instagram in traditional dress. But then on October 9 last year, she posted a bold photo for the first time "the calm before the storm!" 

Rhythm Chanana is also doing a course at an acting school and she is sure that she is on her way to becoming a successful model.

As for her clothes, they are a form of expression for Rhythm Chanana who said that she did not face any problem because of her clothes anywhere except the Pink Line Metro in Delhi.

