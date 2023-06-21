Neeyat teaser: Vidya Balan turns detective in ‘classic’ murder mystery, trailer to release on this date

Vidya Balan turns detective in upcoming movie Neeyat

After her last release, Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the movie Neeyat. The actress will be seen collaborating with her Shakuntala Devi team, director Anu Menon for the movie which is produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. The actress recently dropped the teaser of the movie and left fans intrigued.

On Wednesday, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram and shared an intriguing teaser from her upcoming movie Neeyat and captioned the post, "A world of mysteries and motives will be revealed, Stay tuned…#Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres." The teaser opens with a voice saying, "Suspects are arriving, motives are forming, get ready folks, a mystery is coming." The intense teaser also shows the first look of Vidya Balan as a detective in the murder mystery. The actress also took to her Twitter and shared her look from the movie with an intriguing poster and wrote, "Meet Mira Rao. The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder mystery! The trailer is out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres."

Fans were elated to hear the news of Vidya Balan making a comeback on big screen and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, "This looks thrilling." Another wrote, "can't wait for this. have been waiting to whistle for you at the theatres." Another wrote, "Omg, Vidya ma'am you are looking so stunning, waiting for the trailer."

Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie Neeyat marks the second collaboration of Vidya Balan with Shakuntala Devi director. The movie boasts a talented star cast. Apart from Vidya Balan, the movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. the movie has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Vidya Balan's comeback movie, Neeyat narrates the gripping tale of a 'not so classic' detective who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two. It will be intriguing to see Vidya Balan unfolding the mystery in the movie. The trailer of the movie is going to release on June 22 and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7.