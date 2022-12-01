Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on box office failure, says 'is actor ki film flop ho gayi..'

File photo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke out against his flicks Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Heropanti 2's box office flops. The actor said that despite his films' poor box office results, he is still relevant because of his "hard work." He used Shah Rukh Khan as an example and said he isn't "really bothered" by his films' bad performances.

"Picture (movie) chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega. (The film might not work, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui will always work)," Nawazuddin told News18.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, "I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I'm doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that the film doesn't work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when the film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, 'Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi' (This actor's film flopped)."

Giving SRK’s example, he said, "For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following around the world, comes on board the film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director. If the film still doesn't work despite all of that then it's not Shah Rukh Khan's fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko. (He's serving such a large audience to director). This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I'm not really bothered about all these things."

Nawazuddin's next film appearance will be in the noir vengeance movie Haddi. Additionally, he has Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Noorani Chehre in his pipeline.