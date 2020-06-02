Natasa Stankovic's ex Aly Goni reacts to pregnancy news with Hardik Pandya

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic on Sunday announced that she and her fiance Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together. The couple shared their happy news with fans and also posted several ceremonial pictures with each other.

On her post, several of Natasa’s friends and fans shared their congratulations including one from her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni also wished her. "God blesssss u guys," he wrote and added a few heart emojis. For the uninformed, Aly and Natasa dated for some time and had also appeared as exes on a dance reality show Nach Baliye season nine.

Earlier in January, when Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement, Aly had said that he was happy for them. He said, "I’m really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I’ve seen them together and they are adorable. I’m so ecstatic that they are getting married. I already knew that they are dating each other. This was a little surprise for everyone, but I’m really happy that she is very happy."

Sharing the happy news, Hardik posted on Instagram, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." The couple got engaged in Dubai a few months back and shared the videos and pictures of the proposal with fans too. Currently, the couple keeps posting moments they spend with each other while quarantining together.