Mr Lele first look poster: Shraddha Kapoor feels Varun Dhawan stole her dad Shakti Kapoor's kaccha

Varun Dhawan, who is shooting and promoting his movies back-to-back, unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Mr. Lele some time back. The actor has received praises from all across but the most memorable one came from his Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha went on to tell Varun that his kaccha reminded her of her father Shakti Kapoor's kaccha. Sharing Varun's Mr. Lele poster, which sees Varun as half-naked, Shraddha wrote, "Looks like you've stolen my dads kaccha! Love it chirkut @varundvn"

See her comment here:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will star in Remo D'Souza's movie Street Dancer 3D. The duo has been busy promoting their movie along with Nora Fatehi. Street Dancer 3D is the continuation of the ABCD: Any Body Can Dance franchise, also featuring Prabhudheva in the lead with other choreographer-actors.

Mr. Lele brings back Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania trio Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan. They had previously announced their movie Rannbhoomi but now came up with Mr. Lele poster, which also reveals that the film is slated for January 1, 2021 release.