Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; defied Jaya Bachchan when...

The two brothers Tito and Tony Juneja produced several films in the 1970s and 1980s. They were the first to cast Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha oppsoite each other in the 1976 film Do Anjaane.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's affair is no secret. After Amitabh tied the knot with Jaya Bachchan in 1973, he fell in love with Rekha while filming the 1976 film Do Anjaane and their romance continued for several years. Not many people know the fact that it was the producers duo Tito Tony, who first decided to cast Amitabh and Rekha opposite each other in the Dalal Guha directorial.

The forgotten duo Tito and Tony Juneja

The brothers Tito and Tony were born as Kushaljeet Singh Juneja and Ramanjit Singh Juneja in Punjab. Their father owned liquor warehouses in Nagaland and worked as a liquor supplier to the Army Canteen stores and Indian Army Troops. As the two brothers often visited the North East, they began producing Assamese films in Guwahati, but they both had big dreams.

Tito and Tony moved to Bombay and started working in the Roop Tara Studios. In 1970s, they launched their own banner Navjeevan Films and produced their first film Do Anjaane in 1976. The Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha-starrer proved to be a commercial success.

They both considered Amitabh and Rekha lucky and decided to cast them together in their next film Mr. Natwarlal. Before its release in 1979, the distributors watched Mr. Natwarlal and said that the film will not work at the box office. The audiences proved them wrong and the film was a blockbuster.

When Tito and Tony went against Jaya Bachchan

Tito and Tony once again wanted to cast Amitabh and Rekha together for their next film Ram Balram, but this irked Jaya Bachchan. She requested the film's director Vijay Anand to remove Rekha from the film. But then, Rekha offered to do the movie free and the producers defied Jaya's orders and began shooting Ram Balram. It is said that Jaya got so furious that she even slapped Rekha on the sets of this film. The 1980 release, which also starred Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman, became a smashing hit.

Tito and Tony's later films

The brothers also made several other films later such as Ek Aur Sikander, Teri Kasam, Johny I Love You, Aasman, Babu, Abhimanyu, Ithihas, Ram Tera Desh, Insaniyat, and Out of Control but didn't taste much success. When Amitabh's stardom started to decline in the late 1980s and 1990s, they also gradually distanced themselves away from films.



