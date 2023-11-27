Headlines

Yash Johar told Sanjay Dutt 'main road pe aa gaya hun' when Karan Johar...

Karan Johar will be seen recalling stories from the making of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when the film's leading ladies Kajol and Rani Mukerji will grace the Koffee couch in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Kajol and Rani Mukerji will be gracing the Koffee couch in the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8, which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 30. The filmmaker, producer, and host Karan Johar is seen recalling the interesting stories around the making of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Salman Khan in the leading roles.

One of the stories that Karan recounts involved Yash Johar and Sanjay Dutt. When they were shooting the film at Mehboob Studios, Yash was talking on the road outside the studios when Sanjay Dutt crossed him and asked, "Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho? (Yash Uncle, what are you doing here?)". Yash gave him a hilarious reply and said, "Mere bete ne set lagaaya hai, main sadak pe aa gaya hun (I am now on the streets as my son has started making his own films)".

Yash Johar's fears disappeared when the film released as it turned out to be a blockbuster earning Rs 106 crore worldwide against its reported budget of Rs 10 crore. It was the third film in the 1990s to earn over Rs 100 crore globally after Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Karan's directorial debut also became the highest-grossing Hindi film in 1998.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from the lead cast, the film also featured Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagged two National Film Awards, one to Alka Yagnik for Best Female Playback Singer for the title track and another for Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

