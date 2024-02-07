Twitter
Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed three films so far - 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Animal'. All three films have been blockbusters. 'Arjun Reddy', released in 2017, had done a business of Rs 51 crore at the box office.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Today, we will talk about a filmmaker who has directed only 3 films in his career so far. In this, one film is for South, while two are for Hindi cinema. These three films did wonders at the box office and managed to break several records. 

More than 100 years have passed since the history of cinema and many filmmakers have won the hearts of people with their art. In today's era, from Karan Johar to Aditya Chopra to Imtiaz Ali, many names have brought tears to people's eyes with tremendous action on screen. Something similar has been seen in South cinema, but do you know the name of that filmmaker, who left the world of medicine and entered the world of cinema and became famous? He not only succeeded in the South but also managed to break records in Bollywood. 

The director we are talking about made such a film in the year 2023, that it is still being discussed everywhere, months after its release. We are talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of the film 'Animal'. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial career is not very big yet, but there is no doubt that he has made a place for himself in the industry.

Do you know that before coming into the world of cinema, Sandeep Reddy Vanga belonged to the medical world? Sandeep hails from Warangal, India. He earned a degree in physiotherapy and later studied filmmaking in Australia. During an interview, he revealed why he left the profile of physiotherapist and entered the world of filmmaking.

Sandeep said that he and his brother loved watching films since childhood. They used to watch Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. Sandeep said when his interest in physiotherapy ended, he got into filmmaking without a second thought. He also was interested in photography. Therefore, Sandeep saw these two as the only professions for him. 

Recalling the days of struggle in his filmmaking career, Sandeep revealed how he used to get angry and would even fight with the producer for his story. Sandeep said, "I worked as an assistant director in a film. After that, I did not get a film for almost 6 years. After 6 years, I got a chance to make 'Arjun Reddy'. The time in between was very bad as he had to face rejections from producers."

Sandeep said that [roducers used to call his story nonsense due to which he used to fight with them. He also shared an incident where he told the producer that out of the last 5 films he made, three were rubbish, then what is the problem in taking his story? However, Sandeep said that he realised later that making a film was his dream and if someone was rejecting him, there was nothing to be sad or angry about it. 

In response to which Bollywood actor he would like to work with after Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep said that he wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He also wants to work with Ranveer Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed three films so far - 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Animal'. All three films have been blockbusters. 'Arjun Reddy', released in 2017, had done a business of Rs 51 crore at the box office, whereas, 'Kabir Singh' had earned Rs 379 crore and 'Animal' earned more than Rs 917 crore.

His next directorial, 'Spirit', was announced in October 2021. It will star Prabhas. After 'Spirit', his 5th directorial will star Allu Arjun. He is also set to direct the sequel to 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'.

