Meet actress who worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman Khan film at 16, one film made her superstar, she is..

This daughter of a famous star is quite popular among the young generation. In the year 2013, this actress became an overnight star with a single film.

In Bollywood, star kids often enter the industry with big films and veteran producers and directors of the industry also invest a lot of money in launching these star kids. In such a situation, if a star kid is seen trying to make a mark in the industry on their own, then the audience likes them a lot. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who, despite being the daughter of a veteran Bollywood actor, is carving her own path in the industry.

Despite being from a family of superstars and having both beauty and talent, this actress's debut film was a flop. Though this actress's father is a well-known 'villain' in the industry, she did not get recognition until 3 years after her debut in the film industry.

The actress who made a special place for herself in the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Aarohi in the year 2013 is none other than Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the dreaded villain of the industry, Shakti Kapoor.

Apart from acting, Shraddha Kapoor is also an expert in singing. She has also inherited this skill. This actress is the great-granddaughter of late singer Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Belonging to a film family, she has been interested in singing and acting since childhood.

Despite being drawn towards acting, Shraddha Kapoor completed her studies before entering the film world. During this time, she also worked in a coffee shop abroad. Not only this, according to media reports, she got an offer to work in Salman Khan's film at the age of 16, but due to her studies, she rejected that offer.

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. Her mother is Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure's sister. She also has an elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor. She is the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

The current net worth of Shraddha Kapoor is estimated to be roughly Rs 123 crores. She charges approximately INR 5-7 crores per movie as her fees.

