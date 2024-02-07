Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

Jugal Hansraj is the younger son of cricketer Pravin Hansraj. He has an older brother named Sunil Hansraj. In July 2014, Hansraj married Jasmine Dhillon, an NRI investment banker from New York.

Actor Jugal Hansraj, who entered Bollywood with the film 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa', was seen as a child artist in films since the age of 10. He received a lot of love from the audience since childhood and when he grew up and appeared as a lead actor on the big screen, he dominated the box office. His career was going very well, people had hope that he would emerge as a Bollywood superstar, but suddenly something happened to him and his career was ruined in one stroke.

Bollywood actor Jugal Hansraj was first seen as a child artist in Shekhar Kapur's film 'Masoom' released in 1983. He worked in many films in his childhood and when he grew up, he started his film career with the film 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'. His film career was going very well from childhood till growing up, so what was the reason that suddenly he had to disappear from the screen?

Jugal Hansraj was recognised in the industry right from the beginning and when he made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor, he became famous everywhere. He also got a lot of love from the audience. After that, the 1995 film 'Papa Kehte Hain' took the actor's career higher, and then his career started moving on track in Bollywood.

After that, he quickly became popular in the industry with films like 'Mohabbatein' (2000), 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001), and 'Salaam Namaste' (2005). Everyone felt that Jugal would emerge as the next superstar of Bollywood, but suddenly his luck took such a turn that he started moving away from films and a shining star of Bollywood disappeared from the screen in a way that no one had ever imagined.

If media reports are to be believed, he did not disappear from the screen but was busy shooting those films, which ruined his career. Actually, due to giving hit films one after the other, there was a competition among the filmmakers to get Jugal signed.

According to media reports, at that time Jugal Hansraj had 40 films, that too from different directors and producers and Jugal started working in the same films continuously, due to which he stayed away from the screen.

But, out of the 40 films that Jugal was busy shooting, only a few films could be made. Some films were stopped midway, some were shelved in the last stages of shooting, and some films could not even be started.

Jugal signed all these films and started working on them during the peak of his career. Because he was busy with shooting these films, for years, he remained missing from Bollywood.

However, during this period, one or two of his films were released but proved to be a flop at the box office and then he started disappearing from Bollywood, although every year or two he is seen in some film or the other. But, he got far away from the stardom he should have got.

Jugal Hansraj is the younger son of cricketer Pravin Hansraj. He has an older brother named Sunil Hansraj. In July 2014, Hansraj married Jasmine Dhillon, an NRI investment banker from New York. The couple has a son named Sidak.

READ | Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, then gave 5 flop films in 4 years, quit acting, sold his bungalow, car, now..