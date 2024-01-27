Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

Indian men's cricket team winning the T20 World Cup proved to be very significant in the love story of this couple. Geeta Basra messaged Harbhajan Singh congratulating him on winning the World Cup and the conversation between them started from here.

The relationship between Bollywood and the cricket world is very deep. The search for love of many stars of the cricket world ended in the corridors of Bollywood. There are many top Bollywood actresses like Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma, and Sagarika Ghatge who chose cricketers to be their lifelong companions. Today, we are going to talk about one such actress who dated and then married one of the greatest fast bowlers of the Indian cricket team.

The love story of this couple did not begin in India but in abroad. The cricketer was seen with the actress for the first time in London and fell in love with her at first sight. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, thereafter, had to work hard to impress his lady love Geeta Basra, and marry her.

Harbhajan Singh had said in one of his interviews that he had seen Geeta Basra for the first time in the video of the song 'Woh Ajnabee' and he had fallen in love with the actress at first sight. He was in London when he saw the video of the actress and he started inquiring about Geeta from his friends on the Indian team.

Harbhajan Singh also messaged Geeta Basra, but the actress did not know him and that is why, she did not reply to the cricketer. Harbhajan Singh also invited her for coffee, but the actress refused.

Indian men's cricket team winning the T20 World Cup proved to be very significant in the love story of this couple. Geeta Basra messaged Harbhajan Singh congratulating him on winning the World Cup and the conversation between them started from here.

According to Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra made him wait for one year before saying yes to the relationship. Speaking about this, 'The Train' actress said that at that time, she only wanted to focus on her career and was not ready for a relationship.

When Geeta Basra came to know that Harbhajan Singh is a good-hearted person, the actress could not stop herself from saying yes and she finally agreed to a relationship post which the couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot.

Geeta Basra married Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. They have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, and a son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. Post her marriage to Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra quit Bollywood and decided to focus on her family and the upbringing of her children.

