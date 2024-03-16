Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

Imtiaz Ali calls Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moosewala similar in this one aspect: ‘They were both…’

Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

9  must-watch Japanese love dramas

10 Indian movie sequels releasing in 2024

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Imtiaz Ali calls Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moosewala similar in this one aspect: ‘They were both…’

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Despite earning fame for her innocence and beauty in 'Kachchi Dhoop', Bhagyashree's career got a big breakthrough with the release of her debut film. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' made her a superstar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors today, but 34 years ago when 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was released, his lead actress in the film, Bhagyashree, got three times higher fees than him. Though Bhagyashree is most known for her role in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', many are unaware that the actress began her career in acting with the 1987 television serial 'Kachchi Dhoop' on Doordarshan, based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women. 

Despite earning fame for her innocence and beauty in 'Kachchi Dhoop', Bhagyashree's career got a big breakthrough with the release of her debut film. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' made her a superstar. The film, released in 1989, earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office. For her debut film, Bhagyashree charged much more than the lead actor of the film Salman Khan.

But, despite achieving superstardom, Bhagyashree left her career behind for the sake of love. The actress married her childhood sweetheart Himalaya Dasani whom she married in 1989. She has two children, a son and a daughter. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani are both actors. 

Bhagyashree was last seen in a film in 2023 when she made a cameo appearance in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', reuniting with Salman Khan after 34 years. 

Many are unaware that Bhagyashree belongs to the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Her grandfather is Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli. Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular Raja of Sangli.

READ | Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man was born into a poor family, was adopted by a rich Indian man, became a successful businessman, his son is...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 poll schedule to be announced by EC tomorrow

Meet man, NIT graduate, who joined Rs 145000 crore company in 2021, set to lead it as...

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement