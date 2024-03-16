Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Despite earning fame for her innocence and beauty in 'Kachchi Dhoop', Bhagyashree's career got a big breakthrough with the release of her debut film. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' made her a superstar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors today, but 34 years ago when 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was released, his lead actress in the film, Bhagyashree, got three times higher fees than him. Though Bhagyashree is most known for her role in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', many are unaware that the actress began her career in acting with the 1987 television serial 'Kachchi Dhoop' on Doordarshan, based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women.

Despite earning fame for her innocence and beauty in 'Kachchi Dhoop', Bhagyashree's career got a big breakthrough with the release of her debut film. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' made her a superstar. The film, released in 1989, earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office. For her debut film, Bhagyashree charged much more than the lead actor of the film Salman Khan.

But, despite achieving superstardom, Bhagyashree left her career behind for the sake of love. The actress married her childhood sweetheart Himalaya Dasani whom she married in 1989. She has two children, a son and a daughter. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani are both actors.

Bhagyashree was last seen in a film in 2023 when she made a cameo appearance in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', reuniting with Salman Khan after 34 years.

Many are unaware that Bhagyashree belongs to the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Her grandfather is Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli. Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular Raja of Sangli.

