Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

Imtiaz Ali calls Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moosewala similar in this one aspect: ‘They were both…’

Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

9  must-watch Japanese love dramas

10 Indian movie sequels releasing in 2024

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Imtiaz Ali calls Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moosewala similar in this one aspect: ‘They were both…’

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

Padmini Kolhapure began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include 'Zindagi' (1976) and 'Dream Girl' (1977).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born in November 1965, Padmini Kolhapure is one the most famous actresses of the 80s. In a career spanning over 40 years, Padmini Kolhapure has worked in more than 75 films, most of which have been superhits. 

Padmini Kolhapure is still fondly remembered for films like 'Insaaf Ka Taraju', 'Aahista-Aahista', 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahi', 'Prem Rog' and songs like 'Tumse Milaar Na Jaane Kyun' and 'Yeh Galliyan Ye Chaubara'. Padmini Kolhapure's breakthrough role was in the superhit film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' when she was just 12 years old.

Padmini Kolhapure began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include 'Zindagi' (1976) and 'Dream Girl' (1977).

Padmini Kolhapure was second among the three daughters of Pandharinath Kolhapure, a professional musician. Padmini Kolhapure's elder sister is former actress Shivangi Kolhapure, Shakti Kapoor's wife and Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor's mother. Her younger sister, Tejaswini Kolhapure, is also an actress.

Padmini Kolhapure is the niece of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle.

At the age of 17, Padmini Kolhapure's film 'Prem Rog' with Rishi Kapoor broke several records at the box office and was a super hit. 'Prem Rog' was directed by Raj Kapoor. When the film was released, people told Raj Kapoor that this film of his did not have a romance like his other films.

The romance of Raj Kapoor's films was much liked in that period. Padmini Kolhapure had revealed in an interview, how following people's advice, Raj Kapoor wanted to add an intimate scene in 'Prem Rog', for which he also spoke to her. Padmini Kolhapure said, "I had clearly refused that I cannot do this scene. At that time, Raj ji got angry and said, you complete your shooting, I will not come to the set."

Padmini Kolhapure said that she too left the set and finally the film was shot in the same way as it was written. The film proved to be a big hit of that era. 

As for her personal life, Padmini Kolhapure married film producer Pradeep Sharma at the age of 21 against the wishes of her family. She was at the peak of her career at that time and her decision grabbed headlines. 

Padmini Kolhapure met Pradeep Sharma alias Tutu Sharma while working on the film 'Aisa Pyaar Kahan' (1986). Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma married in 1986. They have a son named Priyaank Sharma.

READ | Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man was born into a poor family, was adopted by a rich Indian man, became a successful businessman, his son is...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 poll schedule to be announced by EC tomorrow

Meet man, NIT graduate, who joined Rs 145000 crore company in 2021, set to lead it as...

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement