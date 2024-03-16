Meet superstar who made debut at 7, did blockbuster film with Rishi Kapoor, clashed with Raj Kapoor on sets due to..

Padmini Kolhapure began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include 'Zindagi' (1976) and 'Dream Girl' (1977).

Born in November 1965, Padmini Kolhapure is one the most famous actresses of the 80s. In a career spanning over 40 years, Padmini Kolhapure has worked in more than 75 films, most of which have been superhits.

Padmini Kolhapure is still fondly remembered for films like 'Insaaf Ka Taraju', 'Aahista-Aahista', 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahi', 'Prem Rog' and songs like 'Tumse Milaar Na Jaane Kyun' and 'Yeh Galliyan Ye Chaubara'. Padmini Kolhapure's breakthrough role was in the superhit film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' when she was just 12 years old.

Padmini Kolhapure began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include 'Zindagi' (1976) and 'Dream Girl' (1977).

Padmini Kolhapure was second among the three daughters of Pandharinath Kolhapure, a professional musician. Padmini Kolhapure's elder sister is former actress Shivangi Kolhapure, Shakti Kapoor's wife and Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor's mother. Her younger sister, Tejaswini Kolhapure, is also an actress.

Padmini Kolhapure is the niece of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle.

At the age of 17, Padmini Kolhapure's film 'Prem Rog' with Rishi Kapoor broke several records at the box office and was a super hit. 'Prem Rog' was directed by Raj Kapoor. When the film was released, people told Raj Kapoor that this film of his did not have a romance like his other films.

The romance of Raj Kapoor's films was much liked in that period. Padmini Kolhapure had revealed in an interview, how following people's advice, Raj Kapoor wanted to add an intimate scene in 'Prem Rog', for which he also spoke to her. Padmini Kolhapure said, "I had clearly refused that I cannot do this scene. At that time, Raj ji got angry and said, you complete your shooting, I will not come to the set."

Padmini Kolhapure said that she too left the set and finally the film was shot in the same way as it was written. The film proved to be a big hit of that era.

As for her personal life, Padmini Kolhapure married film producer Pradeep Sharma at the age of 21 against the wishes of her family. She was at the peak of her career at that time and her decision grabbed headlines.

Padmini Kolhapure met Pradeep Sharma alias Tutu Sharma while working on the film 'Aisa Pyaar Kahan' (1986). Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma married in 1986. They have a son named Priyaank Sharma.

READ | Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.