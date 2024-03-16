Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

The journey of actress Karishma Tanna, who started her career in the world of TV, has reached the film world after years of struggle. Karishma Tanna who was a part of superhit films like Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' came into the limelight last year for her web series ‘Scoop’ which gave a new direction to her career.

Karishma Tanna made her television debut with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2001. She is well known for her roles in 'Paalkhi', 'Naagin 3', and 'Qayamat Ki Raat'.

Karishma Tanna made her film debut as Nandini Thapar with 'Dosti: Friends Forever' (2006). In 2018, she played a significant role in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled 'Sanju', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film was a super hit at the box office.

However, the success of Hansal Mehta's Netflix TV series 'Scoop' (2023) is what gave wings to Karishma Tanna's career.

Karishma Tanna, speaking about the changes in people's perception of her, said, "People knew me even before working in the web series 'Scoop'. But working in 'Scoop' proved to be very special for my career. I got a new identity with this series. It was only after this series that people started taking my work seriously. They appreciated my work a lot. Now, people's attitudes have changed."

Karishma Tanna, in another interview with Siddharth Kanan, said, “I thought 'Sanju', despite the small role, would help me to move forward in life. But nothing happened. After the film, whatever films or projects I was expecting, I didn’t get. For a good seven to eight months or 1 year, I had no work. I was confused since despite having only four scenes, critics had praised me.”

Karishma Tanna expressed that all of this led her to being ‘depressed’ and question her career ahead.

When asked whether she got any 'support' while trying to make a place in the industry, Karishma said, "No, I did not get any support. I did not come from this industry. Nor did I have any godfather. I had no connection with anyone."

Karishma Tanna only credits two things for all the success she has achieved - her mother and a bit of luck.

As for her personal life, Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in 2022 after dating the Mumbai-based real estate businessman for one year. The couple got married on February 5, 2022.

