Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before court, gets bail

'This is a different India, seeks...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's perception on global stage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at Delhi's restaurant, internet erupts in disgust

Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

10 Indian movie sequels releasing in 2024

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

Health benefits of eating soaked cashews

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

Meet one of 60s’ highest-paid actresses, who was forced into prostitution, went bankrupt, died in poverty due to…

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in superhit film with Ranbir Kapoor, still remained jobless for 1 year, her luck changed when..

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in 2022 after dating the Mumbai-based real estate businessman for one year. The couple got married on February 5, 2022.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The journey of actress Karishma Tanna, who started her career in the world of TV, has reached the film world after years of struggle. Karishma Tanna who was a part of superhit films like Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' came into the limelight last year for her web series ‘Scoop’ which gave a new direction to her career.

Karishma Tanna made her television debut with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2001. She is well known for her roles in 'Paalkhi', 'Naagin 3', and 'Qayamat Ki Raat'. 

Karishma Tanna made her film debut as Nandini Thapar with 'Dosti: Friends Forever' (2006). In 2018, she played a significant role in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled 'Sanju', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film was a super hit at the box office. 

However, the success of Hansal Mehta's Netflix TV series 'Scoop' (2023) is what gave wings to Karishma Tanna's career. 

Karishma Tanna, speaking about the changes in people's perception of her, said, "People knew me even before working in the web series 'Scoop'. But working in 'Scoop' proved to be very special for my career. I got a new identity with this series. It was only after this series that people started taking my work seriously. They appreciated my work a lot. Now, people's attitudes have changed."

Karishma Tanna, in another interview with Siddharth Kanan, said, “I thought 'Sanju', despite the small role, would help me to move forward in life. But nothing happened. After the film, whatever films or projects I was expecting, I didn’t get. For a good seven to eight months or 1 year, I had no work. I was confused since despite having only four scenes, critics had praised me.” 

Karishma Tanna expressed that all of this led her to being ‘depressed’ and question her career ahead.

When asked whether she got any 'support' while trying to make a place in the industry, Karishma said, "No, I did not get any support. I did not come from this industry. Nor did I have any godfather. I had no connection with anyone."

Karishma Tanna only credits two things for all the success she has achieved - her mother and a bit of luck. 

As for her personal life, Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in 2022 after dating the Mumbai-based real estate businessman for one year. The couple got married on February 5, 2022.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1368 crore, worked as labour, he is...

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Sessions Court challenging summons issued to him on ED complaints

Bastar The Naxal Story movie review: Adah Sharma's follow up to The Kerala Story is even more violent, revolting

Meet India's richest child actress, her superhit pan-India film earned over Rs 800 crore, her massive net worth is..

'Closely monitoring': US State Department expresses 'concern' about CAA notification in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement