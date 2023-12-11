Meet actor who left home for films, just one role made him more famous than Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Prabhas

Sathyaraj, who became hugely popular after portraying the role of ‘Katappa’ in blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2, was always fond of acting.

It is the dream of millions of Indians to work in film industry and become famous but not many succeed in fulfilling their dream of making a name for themselves in the glamour world. There are many who give up their dream due to the struggles which they face while trying to find a foothold in Indian film industry. On the other hand, there are some who overcome all odds and become famous. In this article we will talk about South cinema superstar Sathyaraj, who is popularly known as ‘Katappa’, and how he succeeded in overcoming all roadblocks to become an actor par excellence.

Sathyaraj, who became hugely popular after portraying the role of ‘Katappa’ in blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2, was always fond of acting and wished that he could share the screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at least once. Sathyaraj’s dream came true with the film Chennai Express, in which he played the role of Deepika Padukone's father, which means he played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father-in-law in the film which was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Although Sathyaraj's role in Chennai Express was very small but he succeeded in overshadowing Shah Rukh Khan several times in the film. The success of Chennai Express made Sathyaraj a popular name among Hindi speaking fans too.

But Sathyaraj became a superstar after the super success of Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? This question gave Sathyaraj recognition not only in India but outside the country as well.

It is interesting to note that Sathyaraj's family never wanted him to become an actor. Sathyaraj’s father is a doctor by profession and mother is a homemaker. His parents wanted Sathyaraj to study but Sathyaraj was always interested in acting only. Sathyaraj left his home for some time to pursue his dream of becoming an actor and faced many struggles but he did not give up and finally became a star.