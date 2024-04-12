Meet actor, who got Rs 150 as first pay, sold jewellery on streets; now owns Rs 80 crore house, is worth Rs 2500 crore

This Indian actor, who once used to sell jewellery on the streets, now lives a luxurious life in a Rs 80 crore house.

From Rajinikanth, Dilip Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, many Bollywood actors overcome their intial struggles to become the superstar they are today. Another such actor, who has given several blockbusters and has made his place in the hearts of the audience, once used to sell jewellery on streets.

The actor we are talking about is one of the richest and highest-paid actors in Bollywood now. He lives in a luxurious mansion worth Rs 80 crore and has a swanky collection of cars. He is none other than Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar revealed in a recent interview that he started working at the age of 15. He further added that he used to work as an "errand boy" for a travel agency in Calcutta and got his first salary as Rs 150. He further revealed how he switched jobs and then finally when he came to Delhi, he used to sell jewellery on streets. He told Curly Tales, "When a person is not educated, he will of course strive and do something. This was the only job that I got. After that I went to Dhaka, there was a hotel there. Then I went to Bangkok, then Delhi. I worked in Delhi. I used to sell artificial jewellery in Delhi. I used to purchase jewellry in Delhi and sell it here in Bombay. If I got the jewellery for Rs 20,000, I used to sell for Rs 24,000."

He also earlier revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that when he started working in the entertainment industry, he didn't even have Rs 200 in his pocket. He used to live in a rented house. However, the things have now changed. With hits and blockbusters like Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Rowdy Rathore, Garam Masala, Houseful and more, the actor has now established himself as one of the richest and highest-paid actors in India.

According to a report in Forbes, Akshay Kumar takes Rs 60 crore to Rs 150 crore per film and has a net worth of Rs 2500 crore. Not only this, the actor also has a luxurious mansion which is reportedly worth Rs 80 crore where he lives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and two children. He also owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crores and a swanky collection of car ranging from Rolls Royce Phantom VII worth Rs 10 crore to Bentley Continental GT reportedly worth Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar among others in key roles and has opened to mixed response from the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.