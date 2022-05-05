Malaika Arora opens up on wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor, says she wants to grow old with him

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor/File photo

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always been expressive about their relationship in their interviews and on social media. The couple often shares their adorable and lovely photos and videos on their Instagram accounts. Now, in a recent interview, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has hinted about the wedding plans with the 2 States actor.

While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

"I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other", the actress, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, was quoted telling the publication.

Malaika even mentioned that she feels very happy and positive in their relationship, and they both provide each other with confidence and surety. "I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man", the actress added in her interview to the portal.



The couple has often been trolled for the age gap in their relationship as Malaika and Arjun turned 48 and 36 respectively in 2021. Malaika had talked about the same in an earlier interview that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man, while Arjun had said that that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship and is not bothered about the trolls.