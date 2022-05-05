Malaika Arora opens up on attending Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding days after her car accident

Malaika Arora-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Malaika Arora was involved in a car accident on her way back from a show in Pune. The actress was injured in the accident, but she recovered quickly and returned to work a few days later. Malaika recently talked about attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding in the same month as the accident.



She told Etimes that she considers herself to be a strong person who has always been that way. Physically, she is in great condition, but her mental state is still unstable. Fear, concern, and anxiety are all present. It takes a lot of cajoling to get her out of any situation. In fact, she had to be convinced to attend Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception. Seeing so many people around the car threw her off her game more than being in the car. Even if she is in the back seat, she now fastens her seatbelt the moment she seats in a car. She had never considered that there was a seatbelt behind her until the accident.

Malaika claimed she was praying for two things on that tragic night: first, she didn't want to die, and second, she didn't want to lose her sight.

She said she'd be happy and talking, and she'd tell everyone what had occurred to the people who had come to see her. She was running on autopilot. But it didn't seem to be sinking in. She only shuddered when she was alone and revisiting those experiences. It was terrifying. She didn't feel safe sitting in a car for the first 15 days after the experience. She understands that this is only a temporary situation. She also didn't want to be reminded all the time. After a while, she just wanted to be left alone. She wasn't sure how serious the damage was at first, and she was in shock and couldn't see clearly. Glass shards were strewn over the area, and little pieces had gotten into her eyes.



Also read: Malaika Arora praises Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look, shares her photo in skin tight gown

For the unversed, Malaika Arora's automobile was involved in a collision near Panvel. Her driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with three or four MNS office bearers who were going through Pune on their way to Raj Thackeray's meeting.