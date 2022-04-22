Malaika Arora opens up on 12-year age gap with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor/File photo

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the hottest couples in B-town, have always been vocal about their relationship in their interviews and keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and they officially divorced each other in 2017.

Now, in a recent interview, Malaika has spoken about life after divorce and how dating a younger woman is often considered a 'sacrilege' in Indian society. The couple is often trolled for the age difference between them as Malaika turned 48 last year and Arjun turned 36 in 2021

Speaking to Hello magazine, the actress-model said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." The actress even added that she is a reflection of her mother.

Talking to the fashion magazine in the same interview, Malaika said, "I am a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter, and happier every day. I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent."



Earlier, while talking to Masala.com, even Arjun Kapoor had said that he is not bothered about the age gap between the two and age should not be used to contextualize a relationship. He had mentioned that trolling should not be given importance as it is 'just a lot of noise'. "You can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship", the 2 States actor had said.