Madhuri Dixit says she was considered 'too thin' to be Bollywood heroine

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit had one of the most successful stints as a female lead in Bollywood. She is still referred to as the Dhak Dhak girl. However, Madhuri also has to went through a disappointing phase, and she was also criticised for her looks.

While interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Madhuri opened up about the initial struggle phase and recalled those dismal moments. The Tezaab actress said, "People used to say that I don't look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from the Maharashtrian root, very petite." The veteran actress added that despite all the criticism, she continued to strive, as her mother always pushed her to go ahead. Dixit shared a piece of advice she received from her mother, "You do good work and you will get recognition. I have always followed her advice, she said success milega toh baaki sab log bhool jayenge."

READ: Madhuri Dixit shares photo with her sisters, netizens say 'never seen them before'

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit penned a special note for her mom Snehlata Dixit and shared an unseen photo with her. The photo also featured her two elder sisters along with her mom.Sharing the photo, she wrote, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection Aai. Happy Mother’s Day #MothersDay #Mother #MotherLove #Motherhood #Maa.” Her mother can be seen wearing a kurta-salwar, while her sisters Roopa and Bharti can be seen wearing black outfits.

Her fans were surprised to know that Madhuri Dixit has two sisters after seeing the photo. One of them wrote, “Never seen your sisters before,” the second one mentioned, “Mam..you all three sisters looks totally different..may God bless to all the beautiful n careful mothers on this earth.”On the work front, Madhuri made her OTT debut with The Fame Game, and she even launched her song Tu Hai Mera to express gratitude to her fans.