Madhuri Dixit shares photo with her sisters, netizens say 'never seen them before'

Credit: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

On Sunday, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit penned a special note for her mom Snehlata Dixit and shared an unseen photo with her. The photo also featured her two elder sisters along with her mom.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection Aai. Happy Mother’s Day #MothersDay #Mother #MotherLove #Motherhood #Maa.” Her mother can be seen wearing a kurta-salwar, while her sisters Roopa and Bharti can be seen wearing black outfits.

Her fans were surprised to know that Madhuri Dixit has two sisters after seeing the photo. One of them wrote, “Never seen your sisters before,” the second one mentioned, “Mam..you all three sisters looks totally different..may God bless to all the beautiful n careful mothers on this earth.”

Also Read: Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Sakshi Tanwar share how OTT has changed on-screen portrayal of mothers

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had shared a throwback photo with her sisters and asked her fans to recognise her. She wrote, “This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?”

Madhuri, who is married to Dr Shriram Nene, has two sons. Her elder son Arin is 19-year-old, while younger son Ryan is 17-year-old. For the unversed, known as the Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit-Nene has given us a number of songs - Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai - all of which have been recreated, but with very little success as compared to the standards set by Madhuri.