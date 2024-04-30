Twitter
Bollywood

This small-budget hit had 3 Khans, set new fashion trends, made star kid's career; earned...

This film, made on a small budget with 3 Khans, became a super hit despite being made by a debutant director.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 03:44 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
A still from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the span of years, many small-budgeted movies like Andhadhun, Bheja Fry, and others have proved to be a huge success at the box office. Another addition to this list is a movie that had 3 Khans and proved to be a trendsetter for the audience. 

The movie we are talking about was made by a debutant director and had as many as 4 stars and the songs of this movie were also super-hit, however, it was the last time the leads worked with each other. It is none other than Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. 

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is a 1998 romantic drama which shad 3 Khans. The film was made by Sohail Khan and marked his directorial debut and starred Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan. Apart from them, the film also starred Kajol and Dharmendra in key roles along with others. The film was the first and only collaboration of Salman Khan and Kajol as a pair, after having appeared in Karan Arjun and later, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, both of which had Kajol in a romantic pairing with Shahrukh Khan.

The film turned out to be a huge commercial success. Made in just Rs 8 crore, the film earned Rs 33 crore at the box office, thus earning Rs 25 crore profit. With this, Sohail Khan's career took off and he not only made other successful films but also acted in some. The songs in the film like "Chhad Zid Karna", "O O Jaane Jaana" and "O Sathiya O Beliya" became huge hits and chartbusters. 

Not only this, the film also started new fashion trends. Salman Khan went shirtless in the film for the song "O O Jaane Jaana" which later on became a trend and Kajol's jacket suit looks also went viral and started a new trend for such suits. The film won several Filmfare awards and Kajol and Salman Khan's chemistry in the film to theatres by storm.

Meanwhile, now Kajol is currently working on the upcoming movie Teen Patti which also stars Kriti Sanon, who has also co-produced the film. Salman Khan on the other hand will be next seen in AR Murugadas' Sikander which is set to release in 2025. 

