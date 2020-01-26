Latest Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan wish on Republic Day, 'Panga' picks up at Box Office & more

In today's Bollywood news, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan wished everyone Happy Republic Day while Panga earned better than Street Dancer 3D at the Box Office; take a look at all other top stories of the day

The third look of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' was also unveiled later in the day. In this third look, Vijay has a face-off with Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Taimur's cute video of waving the flag made rounds of the internet. Shah Rukh Khan also made quite a powerful and heart pleasing statement on the special occasion of Republic Day.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan greeted fans with Happy Republic Day on social media. Vicky Kaushal made quite a unique wish as he played cricket while wishing his fans.

Vijay Sethupathi is introduced in the third look of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master'. The two have a face-off which is all bits raw and bloody.

Panga, which failed at the Box Office clash with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's film Street Dancer 3D on day one, picked up and how! The movie minted Rs. 6.25 crore so far. On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D has minted Rs. 22-22.50 crore so far.

On a dance show Shah Rukh Khan recently visited, the superstar mentioned that even though he is a Muslim and his wife is a Hindu, his children are 'Hindustan' aka India. Shah Rukh went on to reveal that he asked Suhana to mention in her school form that her religion is Indian.

A cute video of Taimur Ali Khan waving the Indian National flag towards the paparazzi present outside his house has made rounds of the internet. This is not the first time that little Tim Tim did so.