Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, others greet fans on social media

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today and while early risers were busy watching the Republic Day 2020 parade, others take the day to revisit patriotic movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Border, Raazi, among others. Apart from this, Bollywood celebrities also made sure that they wish their fans and give them a glimpse into their Republic Day celebrations.

Shah Rukh is one of the many stars who took to his official social media account and wished his followers. He wrote, "Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all."

Kiara Advani also wished everyone on Republic Day. "Let’s spread the colour of love and togetherness. Happy Republic Day everyone!" she said, sharing a picture.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal kept up with his yearly tradition and visited the society he grew up in to play a game of cricket. "26th January night cricket ritual with all my childhood friends in the society I grew up in. This day, every year, since the past almost 20 years. Now everyone’s gone their own way but this is that one night in the year when we all get together. No whatsapp groups, no calls, no coordination... we just meet and play, all night. Bliss! #HappyRepublicDay."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma also shared stories on their Instagram profiles and wished everyone a happy day. Varun posted his picture of holding the flag in the backdrop of the beach.