'Master' third look: Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay's fight is raw and bloody

Vijay recently shared a piece of good news for his excited fans. Sharing the first look of his 64th film, he announced that the movie is titled 'Master'. Now Vijay has shared the third look of the film and this powerful look features Vijay Sethupathi in a face-off.

Both Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi look raw and bloody as they are ready to knock out each other in the third look of 'Master'. The movie is based on the backdrop of a college. Thalapathy has been roped in to play the role of a professor in it.

See the poster here:

Thalapthy fans have compared his look with that of a lion too. Along with Vijay, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles.

In the recent past, some blockbuster films like Prabhas-Rana Daggubati's 'Baahubali' and Rajikanth-Akshay Kumar's (Robot) '2.0' posters featured a face-off between the protagonist and antagonist. Thalapthy's own film 'Jilla', also featuring Mohanlal, featured a similar poster.