'Panga' box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer shows tremendous 110% growth

Kangana Ranaut is one of those actresses who is known for her acting prowess and audiences eagerly wait for the release of her films. Her latest release Panga released on January 24 and even though it has been receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike, the sports drama did not impress with its first day collections.

According to reports in Box Office India, the film directed by Ashwiny Iyer showed tremendous growth of 110% on its second day. It grossed 4.25 crore on its first Saturday and the total collection of the movie so far is at 6.25 crore net. The movie started slow on its first day but managed to show good growth through word of mouth at some big multiplexes with some doing three times the business in one day, the report stated.

Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It locked horns with Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Shraddha Kapoor. On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Jayalalitha biopic, her first look from the movie as the actress-turned-politician received praise from all quarters after which she has Ronnie Screwvala's next film in which she will play the role of an air force officer. The film will reportedly go on floors in March and Kangana is excited to play such a role for the first time.

The actress is currently in a good place professionally as she got bestowed with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour for her exemplary contribution in the field of performing arts.