Watch: Continuing his Republic Day tradition, Taimur Ali Khan waves Indian national flag

Taimur Ali Khan and the flag-waving tradition continues! Little Tim Tim was seen at the balcony of his house, which is when the media captured him waving the Indian National Flag towards them.

Dressed in a kurta and pyjama, Taimur rested in his nanny's arms and waved the Indian National Flag towards the paparazzi. A few kids who were on the balcony with him also came next to Taimur and posed for the cameras.

Watch the video here:

This year, Taimur even pulled the rope which unveiled the flag on the pole outside his house. He did, although, have to take the help of household help. However, unlike every year, rose petals did not fall out of the flag.

Here's the video of the same:

Apart from Taimur, even Sara Ali Khan posted a photo with the Indian National Flag. She too was dressed in a white-coloured anarkali and green pajama paired with orange dupatta. "We the people of India," wrote Sara on the post.