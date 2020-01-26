Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said when asked about his religious inclinations

Shah Rukh Khan has always maintained that no matter what happens, religion is never a point of discussion in his house and that his children always use 'Indian' in forms where they have to specify their religion.

Recently that superstar visited the sets of dance reality show Dance Plus 5 and opening up about the same he said, "Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki (We have never talked about Hindu-Muslim) Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon (My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim) Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain (and my children are India)."

Everyone clapped as he continued, "Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye (When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion)."

Shah Rukh has always maintained that all festivals are celebrated with equal vigor in his house and that religion is not imposed inside his house. Talking about his kids, Shah Rukh said, "I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-India and pan-religious) ones - Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can’t really escape it." On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. He is yet to announce any film post the debacle of Zero.