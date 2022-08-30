Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

La Trobe University restarts Indian women researchers' scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan

The scholarship, named after SRK, aims to provide a life-changing opportunity for an aspiring female researcher from India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

La Trobe University restarts Indian women researchers' scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, which was named after superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2019, has made a comeback. The registration for the scholarship started recently on August 18 and will go all the way till September 23. In partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and La Trobe University, the scholarship aims to provide a life-changing opportunity for an aspiring female researcher from India to make a meaningful impact in the world.

The first ever scholarship was announced at the 2019 festival where SRK was the chief guest and visited the university in Melbourne, Australia to launch this program. Soon after, India's Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur in Kerala was awarded the maiden scholarship. The university expressed that this was their most applied for scholarship with over 800 applicants and hence the scholarship has been introduced back courtesy of the festival that facilitated this.

The top criteria for the selection is that the candidate has to be a female Indian national who should be residing in India and have completed a Masters of Research degree within the past 10 years. The selected student will be receiving a four-year La Trobe University Full-Fee Research Scholarship. 

The announcement of the scholarship was made in 2019 during the physical event of IFFM. But due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, it was put to a halt last year. Named one of the top universities in the world, La Trobe University has hosted some renowned dignitaries from India, like Kapil Dev, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajkumar Hirani.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan helps La Trobe University PhD scholar fix doctorate gown

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan makes his comeback to the big screen next year with three back-to-back releases in the form of actioners Pathaan and Jawan, slated to release on January 25 and June 2 respectively, and the social comedy Dunki which will hit the theatres on December 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.