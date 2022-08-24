Shah Rukh Khan is having 'big time FOMO' as Suhana Khan shares adorable photos with brothers Aryan, AbRam

Suhana Khan/Instagram

After Aryan Khan broke his more-than-a-year Instagram hiatus on Monday, August 22, sharing adorable pictures with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, now Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has posted another cute picture from the same photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 23, Suhana shared the picture with her two brothers and added three monkeys in the caption. It was the Pathaan actor's comment that caught the netizens' attention as he described his three little kids as 'my little circus' and added that he is having "Big Time FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out).

Suhana is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next film The Archies and the filmmaker too dropped three heart emojis in the comments section. Along with Suhana, The Archies will also mark the debuts of Srivedi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Earlier, Aryan's pictures had gone viral on social media. In the second photo, he had cropped Suhana out in which he was seen with little munchkin AbRam. Reacting to the same, Suhana made a sarcastic comment saying, "Thanks for the crop.” and later also added, "Love u" with three red hearts emojis in another comment.

Shah Rukh Khan had reacted to Aryan's pictures with a funny comment saying, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!". His son Aryan had a wittier reply for dad as he wrote, "I'll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha."



Though Suhana is ready to make her acting debut, it seems that Aryan is more interested in working behind the camera is he is reportedly developing a web series and a feature film and wants to turn into a director.