Suhana Khan thanks brother Aryan Khan for cropping her from his photo, SRK says 'why I don't have...'

On Monday, Aryan Khan took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with his sister Suhana Khan and brother AbRam. These photos went viral in no time on social media. What caught everyone’s attention was Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan’s comments on it.

Aryan shared these photos with the caption, “Hat-trick.” Suhana commented on the post, “Thanks for the crop.” In another comment, she said, “Love u.” Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!” More than 32,000 people like SRK’s comment.

Fans from all over the world left lovely comments as soon as Aryan Khan posted the images on Instagram.

Aryan has reportedly begun working on his web series. According to the most recent reports, SRK's kid is currently working on a comedy series with a plot that centers on the film industry. According to Peepingmoon.com, Aryan is creating a web series with an internal writing team at Red Chillies Entertainment that will be a fictional portrayal of the Hindi cinema industry. It is anticipated to open its doors sometime in 2023.

The publication quoted its source as saying, “Aryan is working on this Tinseltown satire on his own and will serve as the showrunner but might not necessarily direct it. It’s a funny, touching, and gripping story set in the Mumbai film industry told through an up-and-coming young actor and his friends. Having been a star kid, Aryan is well aware of all the nitty-gritty of how the film industry functions and has written a script that takes a not-too-serious look at the ins and outs of film stardom."

“The show is currently being developed internally at RCE with no streaming service attached at this moment," the publication added