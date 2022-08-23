Mrunal Thakur responds to Twitter user requesting her to replace Priyanka Chopra in Don 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Mrunal Thakur-Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the success of her first Telugu film Sita Ramam in which she plays Sita Mahalakshmi opposite Dulquer Salmaan's Lieutenant Ram. The period romantic musical drama, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Celebrating the success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur did an Ask Me Anything session on her Twitter account in which a user requested her to replace Priyanka Chopra in the crime-action thriller Don 3, the next film in the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don: The Chase Begins Again and Don 2: The King Is Back. The third part hasn't been officially announced yet, though fans have been asking for updates about the project from the filmmaker-actor.

When a Twitter user made this request to the Dhamaka actress and wrote, "Don 3 sign karlo ma'am opposite to SRK sir please as Roma", Mrunal replied that it would be dream come true for her and tagged Farhan, with whom she starred in the sports drama Toofan last year, and wrote, "DREAM @FarOutAkhtar".

When another Twitter user asked her to pick her favourite cricketer in the current Indian team, Mrunal replied, "VK always!", implying that she too is a huge fan of Virat Kohli. Her last on-screen appearance was in a cricket-based emotional drama Jersey in which Shahid Kapoor, her on-screen husband, wants to get back into the Indian cricket team.

VK always! — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) August 22, 2022

Mrunal, who started her career in the television industry, will be next seen in the action-packed war drama Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. The Raja Krishna Menon directorial is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Also starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, Pippa releases in cinemas on December 2, 2022.