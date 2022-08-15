Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur starrer takes a deep dive into 1971 Indo-Pak war

Pippa Teaser/YouTube stills

The teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur starrer action-packed war drama Pippa was released by the makers on the apt occasion of 76th Independence Day, i.e. August 15. Based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film has been produced by RSVP Movies and directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

The teaser opens with the voice of then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declaring war on Pakistan and shows how the 1971 war led to the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh. The teaser also features rousing music from A. R. Rahman who acts as the music director for Pippa.

The YouTube description of the teaser gives an insight into what the film is about. It reads, "Inspired by true events and the war memoir The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, Pippa tells the story of three siblings set against the backdrop of the action-packed 48-hour Battle of Garibpur, which was fought on the eastern front of India during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971."

It also explains the meaning of the title as the description continues, "Pippa’s title refers to the magnificent Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 that was used in the war. It was lovingly nicknamed “Pippa”, Punjabi for an empty ‘ghee da dabba’ that smoothly floats on water."

"The film portrays the coming-of-age of a young Mehta as he takes charge of his armoured tank squadron, as well of Independent India as they both take centre-stage and step up to prove themselves. The historic journey paves the path for India’s triumph, as Captain Mehta rises to the occasion and leads his troops, and nation, to victory", the detailed description concludes.

Also starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, Pippa releases in cinemas on December 2, 2022.