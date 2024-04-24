Twitter
Hollywood

These two 'insecure, jealous' superstars fought over killing more people on screen, having bigger guns, more muscles

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone open up about their weird rivalry in the 80s and 90s

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Sylvester Stallone in the Rambo series
Hollywood stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone warred over everything from their earnings to their muscles and the size of the weapons they wielded in their films at the peak of their action movie popularity in the 1980s.

In an upcoming joint TV interview titled TMZ Presents: Arnold and Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons, the actors said they are still unsure who had the bigger career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A preview of the chat shows Schwarzenegger sitting alongside Stallone, saying: “We ended up kind of like, 'Well, you killed 28 people in the movie; I killed 32'.” Stallone added: “I got to top that.” Schwarzenegger then said: “He killed 80 people, so I had to kill 87 people.”

The Rambo and Rocky star added: “It was now the body count and then it was kind of, like, 'Well, what was your body fat?' I was down to seven per cent.” To which, Schwarzenegger added: “And then I said, 'I was down to 10 per cent.' So it became a competition with the body.”

The Terminator star and former governor of California said that he got jealous of the weapons Stallone used on camera, from his Rambo knife to the sub-machine guns he wielded in the Rambo franchise. He admitted he soon demanded automatic guns that were just as huge.

Schwarzenegger went on: “And then he started using machine guns that were kind of, like, huge machine guns. I was running after him, he was not running after me. So I said, when we did Predator… 'I've got to have a bugger machine gun than Sly used in Rambo. So this is how it went.” The two have enjoyed a decades-long friendship since they were arch-rivals in the 1980s.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

