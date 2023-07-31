Headlines

Bollywood

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Kiara Advani dropped a stunning video with Sidharth Malhotra from her birthday vacation at an undisclosed location.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 31st birthday on July 31. The actress has jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra for the birthday vacation. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February earlier this year.

Kiara gave a glimpse of her birthday vacation with Sidharth as she took to Instagram on Monday evening and dropped their video. The Shershaah actors were seen enjoying themselves in clear blue waters as they jumped into the sea from their yacht in the clip, which she captioned, "Happy birthdayyyy to meeee! #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love".

Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth's co-star from Ek Villain, took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy birthday!!! Have the most amazing one!". While Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth's co-star from Thank God, dropped three red heart emojis. Fans also reacted to their clip as one of them called them "Hottest couple", while another added, "Cuties".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Shankar Shanmugam-directed political thriller Game Changer. The actress will be reuniting with her Vinaya Vidheya Rama co-star Ram Charan for the much-awaited film. The actress has also reportedly signed War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, though the official announcement hasn't been made yet.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in the action thriller Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the Dharma Productions film stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani as the leading ladies. The film will clash at the box office with Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sriram Raghavan's suspense thriller Merry Christmas on December 15.

