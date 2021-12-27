Karan Johar auditions his four-year-old son Yash, adorable acting video goes Viral

Karan Johar is known for launching a slew of Bollywood celebrity kids, and he's hinted that he would not wait long to introduce his own children to the profession. He uploaded a cute shot with his fans of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash Johar.

The director took to the camera to capture his son's first audition. KJo evoked a wide spectrum of emotions, which Yash masterfully captured in a dramatic way! "An audition morning!" Karan captioned the lovely video. Yash Johar's hysterical Bollywood audition will leave you in splits.

He grinned broadly to the camera as Karan wanted a happy expression from him. By covering his lips with his hands, he also conveyed his sorrowful and enraged face, as well as a frightening emotion. When asked to act grumpy, he pouted and looked away from the camera.

Take a look at the viral video here-

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor are just a few of the celebrity kids Karan has introduced into Film industry.

In the meantime, Karan is now directing the highly awaited film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He's also invested in a number of future films under his Dharma Productions name, including 'Liger,' 'Gehraiyaan,' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' 'Brahmastra,' 'Yodha,' and others.