Kabir Bedi opens up on son Siddharth Bedi's suicide, says the 'guilt is enormous'

Actor Kabir Bedi, who recently unveiled the book cover of his upcoming autobiography - Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor, opened up on his son Siddharth Bedi's death in an interview to a web portal.

In his interview, Bedi admitted that guilt is enormous and will always remain.

For the unversed, Siddharth Bedi committed suicide in 1997, at the age of 25, after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Talking about his son, during the book cover launch Kabir Bedi had said that the wounds heal, but the scars will always remain. He further said that it is important in such situations for the family to stand by the one suffering from mental illness.

Now, sharing some details on what led to his son committing suicide, his mental illness and more, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir said, "Siddharth was a very brilliant young man… He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn't think. We tried so hard to first figure out what was wrong, and for three years, we battled these unknown ghosts, and eventually, he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic."

Kabir further said that even though the family tried to battle Siddharth's illness, in the end 'he chose to go'.

"He came to Los Angeles and I and we tried our best to battle this. In the end, it is a battle that I lost because he chose to go through suicide. He couldn't bear the world that schizophrenia gave him." he added.

Mentioning that in his autobiography he wanted to capture what it is like for families to go through when someone in the family is diagnosed with a mental illness like this, "because the person they are seeing is not the person they knew."

"It is important for families to know about the person who is suffering is 'don't stop loving that person," he added.

And even after several years have passed, Kabir said that regardless of how hard he tried, the "guilt is enormous."

"The guilt one suffers when somebody in your family commits suicide is enormous, no matter how much you try. You always feel you could have done something to save that person's life," Kabir said when asked why did he choose to write about his son in his autobiography.