Headlines

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Malavika Raaj, who has played Jr Poo aka Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has said, "I do," and dropped loveable romantic photos from her intimate engagement ceremony.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor Malvika Raaj engaged her long-time boyfriend Pranav Bagga in an intimate ceremony in Turkey. The actress dropped a carousel post on her Instagram, with photos from the ceremony. In the photos, Malavika and Pranav looked adorably cute, complimenting each other with love. 

In one of the photos, Pranav is captured kissing Malavika's forehead. In another photo, Pranav is captured kneeling before Malavika and popped the question. Malavika shared the photos on her Instagram, and wrote, "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

As soon as Raaj dropped the photos, several netizens and her close ones congratulated her on the new journey. Actor Bhagyashree and Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Congratulations” in the comments section. Actor and singer Shirely Setia wrote, “Sooo adorablee!! Congrats you two.” Sooraj Pancholi reacted to the post, “Finally.” Actor Parth Samthaan also shared heart eyes and hearts emojis. “So happy for you. Congratulations,” wrote Pooja Batra. A fan even wrote, "So early? You just grew up and already hitched. Not even a chance given to your fans."

Malvika Raaj, who is well known for playing young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, made her lead acting debut in the ZEE5 original film Squad, with Rinzing Denzongpa, the son of famous actor Danny Denzongpa. 
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

What is Toshakhana case, in which Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets 3-year jail term?

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE