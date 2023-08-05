'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Malavika Raaj, who has played Jr Poo aka Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has said, "I do," and dropped loveable romantic photos from her intimate engagement ceremony.

On Friday, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor Malvika Raaj engaged her long-time boyfriend Pranav Bagga in an intimate ceremony in Turkey. The actress dropped a carousel post on her Instagram, with photos from the ceremony. In the photos, Malavika and Pranav looked adorably cute, complimenting each other with love.

In one of the photos, Pranav is captured kissing Malavika's forehead. In another photo, Pranav is captured kneeling before Malavika and popped the question. Malavika shared the photos on her Instagram, and wrote, "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou."

Here's the post

As soon as Raaj dropped the photos, several netizens and her close ones congratulated her on the new journey. Actor Bhagyashree and Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Congratulations” in the comments section. Actor and singer Shirely Setia wrote, “Sooo adorablee!! Congrats you two.” Sooraj Pancholi reacted to the post, “Finally.” Actor Parth Samthaan also shared heart eyes and hearts emojis. “So happy for you. Congratulations,” wrote Pooja Batra. A fan even wrote, "So early? You just grew up and already hitched. Not even a chance given to your fans."

Malvika Raaj, who is well known for playing young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, made her lead acting debut in the ZEE5 original film Squad, with Rinzing Denzongpa, the son of famous actor Danny Denzongpa.

