Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: New photo leak from Salman Khan's movie shows Shehnaaz Gill in uber-cool avatar

Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill is busy shooting Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now called Bhaijaan), and a new picture from the sets has been leaked. The new photo certifies the fact that the film's shoot is in full swing.

In a new picture, Shehnaaz is posing with child artist Riddhi Sharma, and she's looking charmingly gracious in a grey tee. The reason why we are saying that the photo is from KEKD sets is the crew member standing behind Shehnaaz wearing a t-shirt of SKF (Salman Khan FFilms).

Here's the photo





The post has been deleted from Riddhi Sharma's Instagram account, but Shehnaaz's fans were quick enough to circulate it like a wildfire. Earlier, there were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is unhappy with the developments, and she is reconsidering being a part of the film. Gill is also baffled over these reports that are affecting the film. A source has quoted the publication, "Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will be made or will get shelved"

However, the source further ensured that Shehnaaz will stick to the film as she has full faith in her mentor Salman Khan. "Shehnaaz Gill has complete faith in her mentor Salman Khan and he has assured her to have patience as everything will fall in place. Shehnaaz is damn excited for her debut and has started her prep for the same. The girl is very much aware of the love that the audience has given her and she doesn't want to let them down and so she is trying to give more than 100 per cent. She has been also working on her accent and speaking Hindi fluently and we cannot be more proud of her." Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to release around year-end.