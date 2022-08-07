‘It’s like making Mughal-e-Azam again': Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan on remaking Forrest Gump

File Photo

Before finally consenting to hear the script for Laal Singh Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni said that Aamir Khan first refused to do so. The statement has now been addressed by Aamir, who also explained his response. According to Aamir, the idea of adapting Forrest Gump made him feel that it would be like attempting to recreate Mughal-e-Azam or Mother India.

In a recent interview, Atul claimed that despite writing Laal Singh Chaddha in just 15 days, Aamir took two years to listen to the script. Before Atul began creating an Indian remake, they had seen the Hollywood original together.

Talking to Cinestaan in an interview, Aamir said, "Yes. I was a little worried because he had written his first script. He hadn’t written a script before. He asked me to listen to it very enthusiastically. I felt if I listen and don’t like, he would feel bad. Also, a film like Forrest Gump, which is such a cult classic, is very difficult to imagine to adapt into another film. That’s why I didn’t listen to his script for two years," he said.

Aamir added, "I was like, 'How dare you make me read Forrest Gump?' You can’t even think of making Forrest Gump again. It’s like making Mughal-a-Azam and Mother India again. I felt why should I waste my time listening to something I don’t want to make? But when I heard it, I was blown. I felt, yes, he has done it. It was a very moving experience for me. The moment I heard it, I said I want to do this."

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is being directed by Advait Chandan, will be seen in theatres on August 11. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also included.