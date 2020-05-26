'In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going': Shah Rukh Khan wishes Eid Mubarak to all

Every year on the auspicious occasion of Eid, the Khans of Bollywood make sure that they send out Eid Mubarak wishes for their fans. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also make sure to greet their fans from their house, however, as it turns out, things aren't as normal as they usually are as everyone has been home, in quarantine, owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, to keep everyone's spirits up, celebrities have ensured that they not only keep their spirits high but also lift others in these tough times. Shah Rukh took to his social media account yesterday to send out Eid Mubarak wishes to fans and along with it, he also wrote a sweet message. He wrote, "May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace, and prosperity always."

On the other hand, like every year Salman couldn't treat his fans with a film release on Eid so he decided to give his fans Eidi by releasing his third single titled Bhai Bhai. The song was released yesterday and is based on the spirit of brotherhood and secularism where Salman can be heard singing about the unity of Hindus and Muslims.

For the uninformed, Bhai Bhai is sung by Salman Khan and Ruhaan Arshad. While the music is composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics are penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. The rap lyrics are penned by Ruhaan Arshad.