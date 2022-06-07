Ileana D'Cruz burns the internet with her hot throwback photo in black bikini

Ileana D'Cruz/File photo

Ileana D'Cruz is known to shae her scintillating and gorgeous photos on social media. The actress shared another sexy photo in a black bikini when she held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram on Monday, June 6, inviting questions from fans and followers with the remark, "Been a hot minute....so go ahead, let's talk".

One netizen asked her to post some 'hot pics', to which Ileana posted a throwback photo from 2014 in which she looked scorching hot posing on top of a yacht in a black bikini. She went on to share another throwback picture from 2015 in which she looked beautiful in a light-green lehenga.









When another netizen asked her what exactly she was 10 years back on the same day, the actress shared a behind-the-sets photo from the sets of Anurag Basu's Barfi! with Ranbir Kapoor and late actor Haradhan Bandopadhyay. Along with the photo, she wrote, "I was taking this picture on set".





Barfi! featured Ranbir, Ileana, and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles. The romantic comedy was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film, now known as Best International Feature Film, at the 85th Academy Awards. The film's soundtrack by Pritam with songs such as Phir Le Aaya Dil, Main Kya Karoon, Kyon, and Aashiyan is one of the best albums of the past decade.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film in which she stars alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy.