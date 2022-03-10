Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her curves in fitted jeans and black top, photo goes VIRAL

Ileana D'cruz takes no chances when it comes to impressing her followers. The lovely diva is known for showcasing her toned physique in images and videos. This time, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing jeans and a black top on her Instagram story.

She wrote on the photo that she is ‘running on lack of sleep and boredom’.

Take a look at the photo here-

In a new Instagram post, Ileana D'Cruz promoted body positivity by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini with no edits. She said on Instagram Stories that she has removed all of the photo editing apps that may make one look 'slimmer' and 'toned.'

“So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film in which she shares screen space with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.