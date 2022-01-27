VIRAL! Ileana D'Cruz slays it in bridal avatar with a twist, see pics

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most glamorous and fashionable actresses in the Hindi film industry. She keeps treating her fans with amazing pictures from her photoshoots and vacations on social media. The most recent picture posted by the actress is already breaking the internet.

Taking to Instagram on January 26, Ileana showed her 'badass' attitude in a bright red lehenga sitting on a bike. Looking extremely confident in the picture, her black pointed heels grabbed everyone's attention. She captioned the picture as "Some days you just gotta be a bit badass - Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast". Her comments section was flooded with red hearts and kissing emojis from her fans and followers.

Check out the viral picture here



Earlier this week, the 'Rustom' actress had burned the internet with her 'no pants' look. She posed in a white off-shoulder bikini in the monochromatic throwback photo, showing her short hairdo and toned body. The photo was taken from a side angle, with her face turned away from the camera. Captioning the picture, she had written "I’m all about the no pants life".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film in which she shares screen space with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

In her last film 'The Big Bull', she played the role of news reported Meera Rao, based on the famous business journalist Sucheta Dalal who investigated the 1992 Indian stock market scam carried out by the stockbroker Harshad Mehta, whose character was played by Abhishek Bachchan in the 2021 OTT release.