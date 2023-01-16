Honey Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar helped him post his bipolar disorder diagnosis

Honey Singh/File photo

Popular rapper Honey Singh is all set to make a comeback with his recently launched album Honey 3.0. This is the singer's third album after nine years since his last album was Desi Kalakaar in 2014. Singh had almost disappeared from the music scene because of his mental health issues.

The singer recently opened up about his mental health struggles and revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He also shared that he was helped by Bollywood stars when he was in his bad phase with Deepika Padukone suggesting him a doctor in Delhi, Akshay Kumar checking on him regularly, and even Shah Rukh Khan lending his support to him.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Honey Singh said, "Sabne bahut support kia. Jab main bilkul kharab hua to samajh nahi aaraha tha kis doctor ke paas jayein. Deepika ko same to nahi problem hui thi, unko laga meri jaisi problem hai, mera case bahut serious tha. Deepika ne gharwalo ko ek doctor Delhi mein suggest kia, unke pas gaya main (Everyone supported me a lot. When my conditioned worsened, I couldn't figure out which doctor should I go to. Deepika had been through a similar problem. My case was very serious. I went to the doctor Deepika had suggested to my family)."

"Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kafi support kia, Akshay paji ke phone aate they. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 sal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se, 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi (Shah Rukh also supported me a lot, Akshay used to call me. I didn't even use to talk to phone. I didn't talk on phone for 5 years, didn't watch TV for 3 years as running information used to trigger me)", the singer concluded.



Honey Singh has sung songs in two major upcoming films including Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfie and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has a big ensemble consisting of Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Venktesh, and Siddharth Nigam among others.