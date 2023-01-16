Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Honey Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar helped him post his bipolar disorder diagnosis

Popular singer and rapper Honey Singh shared how the three big Bollywood stars helped him after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Honey Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar helped him post his bipolar disorder diagnosis
Honey Singh/File photo

Popular rapper Honey Singh is all set to make a comeback with his recently launched album Honey 3.0. This is the singer's third album after nine years since his last album was Desi Kalakaar in 2014. Singh had almost disappeared from the music scene because of his mental health issues.

The singer recently opened up about his mental health struggles and revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He also shared that he was helped by Bollywood stars when he was in his bad phase with Deepika Padukone suggesting him a doctor in Delhi, Akshay Kumar checking on him regularly, and even Shah Rukh Khan lending his support to him. 

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Honey Singh said, "Sabne bahut support kia. Jab main bilkul kharab hua to samajh nahi aaraha tha kis doctor ke paas jayein. Deepika ko same to nahi problem hui thi, unko laga meri jaisi problem hai, mera case bahut serious tha. Deepika ne gharwalo ko ek doctor Delhi mein suggest kia, unke pas gaya main (Everyone supported me a lot. When my conditioned worsened, I couldn't figure out which doctor should I go to. Deepika had been through a similar problem. My case was very serious. I went to the doctor Deepika had suggested to my family)."

"Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kafi support kia, Akshay paji ke phone aate they. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 sal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se, 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi (Shah Rukh also supported me a lot, Akshay used to call me. I didn't even use to talk to phone. I didn't talk on phone for 5 years, didn't watch TV for 3 years as running information used to trigger me)", the singer concluded.

READ | Honey Singh calls Urfi Javed 'bold and brave', says all Indian girls should learn from her

Honey Singh has sung songs in two major upcoming films including Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfie and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has a big ensemble consisting of Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Venktesh, and Siddharth Nigam among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.