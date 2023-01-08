Honey Singh calls Urfi Javed 'bold and brave', says all Indian girls should learn from her

Honey Singh-Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is known for her weird fashion choices and Honey Singh is her latest admirer. The singer and rapper praised the social media sensation Urfi Javed and called the actress 'bold and brave' in his recent interview while promoting his album Honey 3.0, which he announced last year.

Speaking to Filmi Beat, Honey said, "I really liked that kid. She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se jeena chahti hai (She knows how to live her life on her own terms). I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her. Do whatever that comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespectively of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise (Do not do everything that does not belong in your family, but do what your heart says, without fear of anyone)."

When asked if Singh would like to include Urfi in his song video, the singer said, "Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh poora accha nibha sakti hain Toh definitely why not? (Yes definitely if there is a good song in which I feel she can perform well then definitely why not?) I’m wishing her all the luck and support."

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is also in the news for dating model Tina Thadani, with whom he featured in his recent track Paris Ka Trip. In September 2022, the singer officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar, whom he had married in 2011. He reportedly gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore as alimony.



